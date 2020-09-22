Carole Baskin Gets Emotional In ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Preview Interview

Tiger King star Carole Baskin got emotional in an interview that will air on Tuesday’s edition of Dancing With The Stars, USA Today reported. The animal-rights activist even shed a few tears over the impact her fame and/or infamy have had on her life over these past few months.

On Tuesday, the first elimination show of the season will take place, and ABC has released some promotional material to tease the episode. One such promo is a preview video of a larger “package” — which is to say, an interview — that will air during the episode.

If the teaser, which can be seen below, is any indication, it looks like the segment will be an emotional one, as Baskin cries while discussing what her life has been like since the wildly-popular Netflix documentary series made her a household name.

Prior to the docu-series, Baskin’s name was little-known outside of the animal-rights and big cat-rescue communities. However, the show, which highlighted her battle of wills with colorful Oklahoma animal park owner Joe Exotic, brought her life story to a wider audience.

She isn’t pleased with how the drama depicted her. Specifically, she says that she didn’t get the documentary she was led to believe producers were making. Further, she says that the rolls and rolls of footage were edited to make her look bad.

“We filmed for five years to make ‘Tiger King’ because we were told that it was going to be the ‘Blackfish’ of big cats, exposing all of the abuses that these cats face. And people would demand better laws to protect the animals. Instead you got the freak show ‘Tiger King’ was,” she said.

The way she was depicted, she said, has worn on her mentally.

“I keep it inside. That is the absolute worst of this,” she told her professional dance partner Pasha Pashkov in the video, while the tears flowed.

Meanwhile, USA Today writer Bryan Alexander posited that Baskin’s package, tears and all, may be a plea for some much-needed votes from the fans. During her performance last week, Baskin did a paso doble to “Eye of the Tiger,” a reference to the source of her fame. Inside jokes aside, she failed to impress the judges and wound up in last place, putting her up for elimination on Tuesday’s installment.

She’s scheduled to perform another song with a title that references her past: “What’s New, Pussycat?” by Tom Jones.