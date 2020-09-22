Genesis Lopez Tugs At Her Minuscule Neon Yellow Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Genesis Lopez returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to share a stunning new update with her adoring fans. The model showed some skin while revealing her excitement about the last few months of the year in the caption of the post.

In the racy snap, Genesis looked smoking hot as she opted for a bright neon yellow bikini. The teeny top flaunted her massive cleavage, and included thin straps that fastened behind her neck and showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms rested high over her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist. The garment also accentuated her flat tummy and killer legs. Fans also got a peek at her muscular thighs in the shot. She accessorized the style with a small pair of earrings.

Genesis posed with her hip pushed out and her head tilted toward the ground. She placed one hand in her hair as the other tugged at her minuscule bottoms while she soaked up some sun.

In the background of the snap, a bright blue sky with white fluffy clouds could be seen, as well as some green foliage with pink and red flowers blossoming.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose strands that she pushed over one of her shoulders.

Genesis’ over 4.8 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 26,000 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Beautiful. I love this color on you!” one follower wrote.

“Happy Tuesday you beautiful lady. God bless you. Truly blessed with beauty and a lovely, sculptured body. Be safe,” another stated.

“You are totally on you’re own wave! All you’re hard work have truly payed off gorgeous you look absolutely fantastic,” a third social media user gushed.

“You looking so pretty,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in racy ensembles for her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, and tight dresses for her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Genesis recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a barely there cheetah-print bikini while she enjoyed some time by the swimming pool. That post was also popular among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 82,000 likes and over 840 comments.