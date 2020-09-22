WWE News: Former Official Seems To Tease Move To AEW In Recent Tweet

It appears that Gerald Brisco, who spent close to four decades working for WWE until his release earlier this month, might be joining the competition and making his AEW debut in the coming days or weeks.

On Monday night, Brisco retweeted a video post he published last week, apologizing for the “technical difficulties” he encountered and teasing his followers with the upcoming reveal of the “big news” he was originally supposed to drop in the original clip. He noted that he will make the announcement on Wednesday night and asked his fans what they think he will be revealing, adding a pair of emoji at the end. This post can be viewed here.

Although Brisco did not directly reference AEW in his post, Ringside News speculated that he might have “dropped a pretty big hint” that he’s in negotiations with company president Tony Khan. Currently, the promotion does not have any official training facility similar to WWE’s Performance Center, but as the publication suggested, it might be looking for an experienced talent scout or someone who could help in the development of younger wrestlers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brisco announced on Twitter close to two weeks ago that he had received a call from WWE chairman Vince McMahon, informing him that he was “no longer needed” by the company after 36 years of service. Aside from clarifying that he accepted his now-former boss’s decision, he noted that he will “still be around to help talent” and will soon be sharing more information on his future plans.

Prior to his release, Brisco had worked in a wide range of roles for McMahon, most recently serving as one of his talent scouts. He had also made frequent television appearances alongside fellow Hall of Famers Pat Patterson, as both men parodied their close real-life relationship with the chairman by acting as his onscreen “stooges.”

Since AEW’s 2019 launch, there have been multiple former WWE officials who reprised their old roles or served in similar ones after signing with the rival company. These include another Hall of Fame inductee — Four Horsemen member Arn Anderson — who signed a multi-year deal in June as a backstage head coach and as Cody Rhodes’ onscreen personal advisor, per Wrestling Inc. Referee Mike Chioda, who had a 31-year stint with WWE prior to his release, recently officiated a match between Rhodes and Scorpio Sky on Dynamite, though it’s unclear if or when he will be brought back for future appearances.