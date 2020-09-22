Lauren Alexis Gets Flirty In Nude Crop Top & Tiered Miniskirt On Instagram

Lauren Alexis showed off her flirty side in a new Instagram share on Monday afternoon. The model posted a photo of herself enjoying a day out in Cyprus, where she recently began a vacation. She looked stunning in a barely-there nude crop top and a tiny, flowing miniskirt that left very little to the imagination.

The camera captured Lauren sitting at the edge of a bench with what looked to be a lamp beside her. The room was filled with different kinds on plants and bushes, including vines that wrapped around gray poles above the model. The greenhouse-looking room featured a window ceiling that allowed bright natural light to shine through. The rays washed over Lauren and highlighted her fair skin.

Lauren’s ensemble included a thin tank top with skintight fabric and no bra underneath. The tiny shirt molded against her bust and cut off at the smallest part of her waist. The band drew attention her chiseled hourglass figure.

A sliver of Lauren’s flat tummy was on display between the shirt and a white skirt with two tiers of fabric. The waistband came up to just below her belly button and hugged her abs. The bottom draped loosely over her shapely thighs, leaving her legs exposed.

Lauren accessorized her ensemble with a brown hair tie on one wrist and a silver belly button stud. Her brunette locks were worn down in a messy blowout.

The YouTuber sat with her legs crossed, which revealed some of her bare underside. She placed her arms behind her to pop out her chest as she arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure. Lauren tilted her head to look at the camera with her tongue between her teeth and sultry eyes.

In the caption, Lauren asked fans what movies they would watch with her.

The post received more than 127,000 likes and just over 1,460 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her followers. Many people sounded off in the comments with movie suggestions and compliments.

“Looking gorgeousss mami,” one fan wrote.

“Wow super beautiful,” another user wrote with princess emoji.

“The Notebook or Titanic you can be my Rose,” a third person responded.

“I’d only be able to pay attention to you,” a fourth follower added.

Lauren has been sharing a ton of snaps from her time in Cyprus. In another post, she took to the beach while wearing a skimpy black bikini.