Tyra Banks Boasts ‘Huge Numbers’ For Her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Debut As She Pumps Fans Up For Week 2

The supermodel said 15 million viewers tuned in for the 'DWTS' Season 29 premiere.

Tyra Banks is still riding high over the “huge” ratings numbers for her Dancing with the Stars premiere.

Hours before her second round on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition was set to air live, the newly crowned host shared the big news about her debut on Twitter.

“15 million peeps watched the [Dancing With the Stars] premiere. Huge numbers!” she wrote.

Tyra noted that fans should tune in for the Week 2 episode, which will feature the first elimination of the season, in a one-time Tuesday night time slot.

“Love it, it sounds really great to see such good numbers for your first show and I hope it’ll last through the whole series for you and everyone there,” one fan commented on Tyra’s post.

“Sounds like Trump wrote this tweet,” another joked of Tyra’s focus on the TV ratings.

Others have been confused about the DWTS viewership. After ABC dropped two promos—one that said more than “13 million viewers” tuned in for Tyra’s debut episode and another that said “15 million,” some fans wondered which number was correct. Tyra has now seemingly confirmed that with her latest post.

Tyra, who is also an executive producer on the show, previously took to Twitter to tell her followers that the ratings for DWTS were up by 30 percent. Despite a widespread boycott threat by diehard fans who were upset over the fact that she replaced fired original host Tom Bergeron, the premiere with the America’s Next Top Model alum at the helm was the highest-rated for the celebrity dance-off since 2017.

Only time will tell if Tyra can hold the attention of viewers or if her impressive first-week audience was born out of curiosity by skeptical critics. But one person who thinks she has what it takes to captivate a permanent audience is longtime series star, Carrie Ann Inaba.

The veteran DWTS judge told Popculture.com that Tyra did an “amazing” job in Week 1. Not only did Carrie Ann gush about the fashion model’s red ballroom gown in the Season 29 opener, but she noted that her glamorous entrance set a precedent for a “new chapter” for the long-running ABC series.

“She put her stamp on the show and I thought the stamp was great,” Carrie Ann said of the new host.

The former Fly Girl added that Tyra brought “a level of pizzazz” that Dancing With the Stars previously lacked, and that she balanced and energized the audience-free ballroom.