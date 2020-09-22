Hilde Osland Goes ‘Lil Red’ In A Bustier-Style Crop Top And Jeans

Social media star Hilde Osland wowed her 3.7 million Instagram followers Tuesday morning after modeling a stunning crop top and denim ensemble.

The top was corset inspired with stiff boning throughout the bust that flattered the model’s figure. It featured a square neckline that showed off her décolletage. The top was sleeveless, with straps that exposed Osland’s shoulders and toned arms. Ruching covered the entirety of the garment, adding a luxe touch to the look. The fabric was was a bright red color that highlighted the Aussie’s sun-kissed skin. The hem cropped just below the bust-line so that Osland’s slim torso was on full display.

The Instagram star completed the look with a pair of trendy jeans. They were a high-waisted silhouette that ended at her belly-button and accentuated her hourglass figure. The color of the denim was a light wash that mirrored the light blue sky in the backdrop. Large torn accents at the thighs offered viewers a peek-a-boo accent and exposed even more skin.

Osland accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces, including three stacked chain necklaces. She also wore a chic cuff bracelet and hoop earrings.

The Norwegian-born beauty styled her hair into a messy low bun with a few escaped wisps of hair to artfully frame her face. She also sported a pretty white manicure.

Osland posted three pictures of her ensemble. In the first shot, the model angled her body to show off her curves while giving the camera a wide smile. She placed her hands in her pockets to give a happy and empowered vibe.

In the second photo, Osland positioned herself sideways and looked at the camera from over her shoulders. The picture was a close-up shot and showed off the model’s bust to its best advantage.

Last but not least, Osland turned away to show off her backside in the third photo. Lush green palm trees and a bright sky offered a stunning backdrop.

The update quickly racked up over 18,000 likes and more than 270 comments within just half an hour of posting.

“Always so stunning in red,” gushed an awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-eye face emoji.

“Wifey goals,” declared a second, adding the hashtag “I can dream.”

“Gorgeous girl, you look spectacular,” complimented a third.

“How are you so perfect babe,” wrote a fourth, concluding the comment with yet another heart-eye face.

This is not the first time this week that Osland has wowed her followers. Just yesterday, she dropped jaws in a sultry skin-toned undergarment set and pink bandana. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the update earned close to 130,000 likes.