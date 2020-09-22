‘The Voice’ Fans Flip Out Over New Promo Photo Of Reunited Coaches On IG: ‘Together Again’

John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton & Kelly Clarkson are featured.

The Voice shared a new promotional photo of John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson with a caption that alluded to their television reunion. The image, which showed the foursome as they walked down a street, was liked over 27,000 times by the singing competition’s 1.8 million followers.

In the photo, which appeared to have been edited to make the group look as if they were walking close to one another, Gwen, Blake, John, and Kelly were grouped together with a title card underneath that revealed the day the series will premiere its 19th season on NBC.

Gwen sported a denim blouse with contrasting stripes of black, red, and yellow on the sleeves. That was layered over a light-colored top and paired with shorts that matched the shirt. Gwen wore dark stockings with thigh-high brown boots as she walked next to her boyfriend of five years, whom she met on the set of the show in 2014. Her platinum blond hair was worn straight.

Blake also wore a layered look. His consisted of a plaid shirt with a tan shirt as a topper. He paired that with dark jeans and black boots.

John went for a more casual look with a red-and-white baseball-styled jacket over a white T-shirt and ripped blue jeans. He wore sneakers on his feet.

Finally, Kelly was chic in a black V-necked blouse with bell sleeves. That was worn over pants in the same hue. The original American Idol winner layered silver necklaces atop the blouse. Her blond, highlighted hair fell over her right eye. The left side of her tresses was tucked behind her left ear.

The Voice has not yet announced how it will handle production due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the remaining episodes of Season 18, the coaches assisted from their homes and the finalists also performed remotely until a winner was chosen.

Fans of the series were thrilled to hear The Voice would return with their favorites at the helm.

“LOVE ITTTTTTT, can’t wait to see Gwen and Blake fighting for someone,” remarked one follower.

“Where in the heck is Nick????” wrote a second Instagram user, who it seems would have liked to have seen the return of Nick Jonas to the coaching panel.

“Miss these coaches, this show, coaches’ performances, and everything,” claimed a third fan.

“Love them all, but miss Adam Levine, his and Blake’s friendship was magic,” penned a fourth follower who wants the return of the longtime Maroon 5 lead singer to the panel.