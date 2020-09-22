Tarsha Whitmore Looks Radiant While Flashing Her Curves In Chic Underwear: ‘Happy Girl’

Tarsha Whitmore excited her Instagram fans with a curve-flaunting new update this morning, stripping down to her undies to showcase a chic new set from Lounge Underwear’s latest drop. The 20-year-old model opted for a low-cut two-piece in a faded olive color that flattered her deep, dark tan and golden mane. She displayed her bombshell figure while standing in front of an open balcony door, her fit body perfectly framed in between the dark metal jamb and the gauzy white drape. Sunlight illuminated her toned silhouette and beautiful face, rendering her beaming smile all the more radiant.

The skimpy undergarments did nothing but favors for Tarsha’s enviable physique, leaving an eyeful of cleavage on show in addition to showcasing her slender hips and thighs. The outfit included a sports bra-style top complete with small, triangular cups and a plunging neckline, perfect for flaunting her perky chest. On her lower half, the sizzling blonde wore extremely high-cut bottoms that had no trouble showing off her chiseled pins. The item boasted a low-rise, scooped waistline that dipped below her bellybutton, allowing her navel piercing to be seen.

The set was inscribed with the brand’s name in elegant white font, which decorated the thick underband of her top as well as the wide waistband of her bottoms. Tarsha advertised the new collection in her caption, labeling herself a “happy girl” in the comfy yet revealing undies.

The Aussie beauty accessorized with a skin-toned manicure, showing off her long nails while leaning one hand on the door frame and delicately clasping the curtain with the other one. She posed with her legs parted, turning her head to the side as she smiled from ear to ear. Her long tresses were pulled up into a messy ponytail, leaving her supple neck well within eyesight for her audience to admire. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, calling attention to her striking features. The photo captured her from the knee up, emphasizing her hourglass shape.

Followers seemed enthralled with the steamy upload, dubbing Tarsha a “babe” and a “queen” in the comments. The picture reeled in a little over 100 messages within just four hours of being online, along with more than 13,700 likes.

“Omggg Tarsha [three star-struck emoji] so gorgeous!” one person gushed over her beauty.

“Honestly can I have her hair, body, nose, face everything!!!” penned another smitten fan.

Compliments were also given for her tantalizing attire.

“Love the new Olive color Lounge came out with for this amazing collection,” wrote a third Instagram user, adding a raising-hands emoji.

“Wouldn’t matter what u wear Tarsha, you’d always look [like] a million dollars $$$$,” read a fourth comment, trailed by a string of loving emoji.