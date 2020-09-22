’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Lima’s ICE Arrest More Serious Than She Thought

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima’s arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers was not the publicity stunt that most of her fans thought that it was, according to TMZ. In fact, the reality TV star may be in jeopardy of being deported back to her native Brazil. Lima was arrested over the weekend in Las Vegas at her boyfriend Eric Nichols’ home by ICE officers. The 34-year-old was released on her own recognizance and through a rep has stated that the arrest was a mere mix up. Unfortunately, it looks like Lima may have jumped the gun with her statement.

According to the report, Lima may be in more hot water than she is leading on. Documents obtained from the Department of Homeland Security reportedly state that the 90 Day Fiance star has been “placed in removal proceedings.” In addition, the mom-of-two has a hearing coming up that will decide if she has to be forcibly removed from the United States.

After the arrest, Us Weekly reported that Lima’s friend Carmen Nys shared news of the arrest and an update on the star in an Instagram story.

“Hi everyone, I am here with Eric Nichols, @LarissaLimaReal just got arrested by ICE when she was about to leave their house and move to Colorado,” she said.

“We have no clue why. I want to let her family, fans, and friends know that we are going there right now and as soon as I have more info I will keep you guys posted. Send prayers.”

It was reported shortly after that Lima was released and was continuing her move to Colorado with Nichols. Lima further settled her fans’ nerves by going live on IG and reiterating that she is indeed fine and the arrest was a big misunderstanding.

“Hi everyone, I’m out,” she said happily.

Lima also went on to share that ICE officers were “very nice” to her and that so far she was “good to go.” According to Us Weekly, there has been speculation that Nichols had something to do with his girlfriend’s arrest.

The arrest came just one day after Nichols posted on his Instagram page that he had closed on the sale of his Las Vegas home and would be moving to Colorado. Lima echoed the sentiment on her IG account.

“We are moving and ready for Colorado Springs,” she wrote accompanied by a photo of the couple throwing up the peace sign in front of a U-Haul truck.