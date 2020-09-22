Lauren Conrad Says She Distanced Herself From ‘The Hills’ Cast To ‘Emotionally Recover’ After Leaving Show

Lauren Conrad explained that she distanced herself from her former The Hills castmates after her exit from the show as she needed the space to “emotionally recover,” in a revealing chat with her former co-star Whitney Port. Us Weekly reported that the old friends re-connected on Dear Media’s “With Whit” podcast.

On a sneak peek of the podcast, obtained by the publication, Lauren opened up about life after The Hills, and why she had chosen to keep a relatively low profile since her departure from the reality smash hit.

“I stopped filming and then I just kind of needed a clean break for a minute to kind of emotionally recover,” she told Whitney. “I took some time off and then obviously moved out of L.A.”

Lauren revealed that she stayed in the reality game as long as she could, but once she had left the scene behind, she never looked back.

John Shearer / Getty Images

“It was one of those things where I was like, “OK, well, this isn’t like a healthy space for me anymore,”” Lauren told her friend. “I need to kind of, like, live my own life and do this. I kind of, like, removed myself from that whole scene. Really.”

The lifestyle mogul also honed in on why she had not spoken to Whitney since before the pair became mothers, and reassured her that it had nothing to do with her “personally.” However, she apologized for putting distance between the one-time bffs, and explained she just needed to escape the cameras.

“I love you and I love so many people we’ve worked with,” she began, before she went on to note that there are certain “toxic elements there,” which made it hard for her.

Lauren added that she had to “heal” after the show due to the fact she started her reality TV career at such a young age with MTV production Laguna Beach, during a time of life where people typically figure out who they are, and noted that she did this in “such a weird way.”

The fashion designer also said that she would always feel a strong connection to Whitney because they shared this “really weird, unique, thing,” and added that it was perhaps akin to how people felt about their “old college friends.”

The reality show that Lauren and Whitney originally met on was rebooted in 2019 as The Hills: New Beginnings, and while Whitney and many other original cast members returned to the production, Lauren chose not to.