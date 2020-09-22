Brigitte Nielsen Pays Tribute To Her Former Mother-In-Law, Jackie Stallone, Following Her Death At 98

The actress penned a touching tribute to the Stallone family matriarch.

Brigitte Nielsen honored the late mother of her former husband, Sylvester Stallone, in a touching Instagram post.

Hours after the death of famous family matriarch, Jackie Stallone, was announced, Brigitte shared a photo of her and the astrologer and TV personality to her social media page as they posed side by side with their heads touching.

In the caption to the photo, the 57-year-old Danish actress and model described her late former mother-in-law as a “strong” and “unique” woman. She also expressed regret that she didn’t get to say goodbye to her before she died, and she said her dear friend will be very missed.

In the comments section to the post, followers offered condolences to Brigitte following her loss.

“Lovely tribute Brigitte, ” one follower wrote. “I’m so happy that you were able to come together after so long and repair your relationship. Rest In Peace Jacqueline, you lived a unique and incredible life. Stay strong Brigitte.”

“I’m really glad you two managed to heal your relationship before she passed,” another added in a comment to the post, which can be seen below.

The photo posted by Brigitte was taken when she met up with Jackie in 2018 for a dinner party, as seen in pics posted by, The Daily Mail at that time. The two women appeared to be happily chatting and enjoying a glass of champagne at their dinner.

But the former in-laws weren’t always so chummy. Brigitte and Jackie were reportedly embroiled in a feud for years and only reconciled when they landed in the UK Celebrity Big Brother house together in 2005, per The Mirror.

During their unexpected time together in the reality TV sequester, they mended their relationship two decades after it was rumored than Jackie never approved of Brigitte’s marriage to her famous son. Brigitte allegedly blamed Jackie’s disapproval of the union as a reason that led to her divorce from the action movie star.

Brigitte was married to Sylvester from 1985 to 1987 and she appeared in his film, Rocky IV.

Jackie’s death was confirmed on social media by her son, Frank, Deadline reported.

“This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone,” the singer wrote on Facebook o Monday. “She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie, and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman working out every day full of spunk and fearless.”

Jackie was 98 years old when she passed away in her sleep.