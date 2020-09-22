Allie Auton Looks Flawless In A Neon Green Bikini While Posing On The Beach

Temperatures might be dropping in the U.S., but things are heating up in Australia. Judging from Allie Auton’s Instagram page, she is ready for it. The blond bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to post a photo that featured her looking smoking hot in a tiny green bikini while enjoying some time on the beach.

Allie’s two-piece swimsuit was a neon color that flattered her bronze skin. The top had triangle cups and she wore the neck straps crisscrossed over her chest, calling attention to her ample cleavage. The bottoms featured a deep cut in the front which showcased her flat abs, and the sides were pulled high on her hips.

With her hair pulled up loosely and a few pieces of her bangs framing her face, Allie looked ready to enjoy a day in the sun. She sported a pair of sunglasses on the top of her head, and accessorized her beach-day look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The update was geotagged at the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia. Allie posed in front of a large rock outcropping on a sandy beach. Part of the ocean’s turquoise water was visible behind her as well as a clear blue sky overhead.

The popular influencer faced the camera while she gazed at something off to the side. She wore a smile as the wind blew wisps of her hair. Her hands were near the side straps on her bottoms, drawing the eye to her hips. She posed with one hip cocked to the side and one leg forward, flaunting her shapely thighs. The pose also showed off her perky breasts and toned arms. Her tight abs were also hard to miss. The sun was in front of Allie, casting a shadow on the sand behind her. Her flawless skin glowed in the warm light.

In the post’s caption, Allie commented about her location.

Within just a few hours of Allie sharing the post, it garnered over 9,000 likes. The comments section also filled up with dozens of heart-eye and flame emoji.

Some of her admirers took a moment to tell her what they thought about the stunning shot.

“The hottest person ever wow,” one Instagram user commented.

“You look very stunning in that swimsuit,” wrote a second fan.

“Not bad at all,” quipped a third follower in reference to her caption.

“Gorgeous goddess,” a fourth comment read.

This is not the first time Allie has made it to the beach this season. Earlier in the month, she shared an update that saw her rocking a cute tie-dye bikini while sitting on the sand and soaking up some sun.