Kylie Minogue Sips Tea In Sky Blue Gown & Gold Heels At The Ritz, London

Australian singer Kylie Minogue took to Instagram to update fans with a photo of herself ahead of the release of her new single, “Magic.” The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” chart-topper is getting ready to release her new studio album, Disco, later this year and appears to be busy promoting.

Minogue stunned in a sky blue gown with mid-length sleeves. The garment fell down to her ankles and still managed to display her decolletage as the top half was fairly low-cut. The 52-year-old paired her ensemble with gold strappy heels, which gave her some extra height and showcased her toes. Minogue kept her fingernails short for the occasion and styled her wavy shoulder-length blond hair down with a middle part.

For the image, the entertainer was snapped sitting down on the arms of a red chair in a hotel location. She crossed her legs over and held a teacup close to her mouth while holding the saucer with her other hand. Minogue gazed up to her right with her piercing eyes and looked very chic.

In a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, she revealed that she had just done promotion for her upcoming single, “Magic,” in the same attire.

In the tags, she tagged former Spice Girl and designer Victoria Beckham, whose dress she could have been wearing. She also credited Aquazzura for her footwear and The Ritz Hotel in London, where she appeared to be staying.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2 million followers.

“I don’t like tea that much, but if I get to have tea with you, I will take it. I love you so much! <3” one user wrote.

“You look absolutely stunning! Love the dress,” another person shared.

“Omg, can you get any hotter. My idol, I love you forever,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“Ur looking very gorgeous Kylie,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty and choice of fashion is nothing new for Minogue. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the BRIT Award winner wowed in a sleeveless multicolored dress that primarily consisted of the colors black, yellow, and blue. She completed the look with black strappy sandals with a small cream wedge while sporting her blond locks up with the front down to frame out her face. Minogue wore a bracelet and decorated her short nails with polish.