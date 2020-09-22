Dolly Parton Looks Glam Alongside Reba McEntire & Shares Big News With Fans

Dolly Parton looked glam alongside longtime friend Reba McEntire and shared some big news with her 3.5 million Instagram followers, who liked both the sweet photo and complimentary comment over 130,000 times.

The country music legends, who share a four-decade friendship, will collaborate on a new project, a podcast that Reba has launched on Spotify.

Reba will co-host the weekly lifestyle show alongside her former television co-star Melissa Peterman. She will discuss a different topic each episode with the help of a fellow celebrity and an expert on the subject, reported Billboard. Dolly will be one of the weekly guests along with Jane Fonda, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’s Karamo Brown, Kristin Chenoweth, and author Glennon Doyle.

In the image, the female country music legends stood side-by-side.

Reba rocked a stunning dress. It featured a black tank-style top with thinner straps at the shoulders. The material was a gorgeous glittery print, studded with small rhinestones that caught the light. It fell to a deep V-neckline in the front and a tapered waist. A sheer material was added within the garment to cover up any exposed areas of skin across her chest and under her arms.

“The Heart Won’t Lie” singer wore her infamous red tresses fashioned into soft waves. A sweep of bangs framed her face. She finished her look with dangling silver earrings that brushed her shoulders.

Dolly leaned her head atop Reba’s left shoulder, showing her clear affection for her pal.

The iconic “Here You Come Again” superstar, who is currently recording a new album, wore an over-the-top garment that included contrasting style elements. It had long sleeves and a high neckline. Designed in black and tan hues, the dress featured a light background with thin sparking stripes at the neckline. This merged with a lace design that crossed her chest. Underneath that, thicker dark stripes were seen across her breasts.

On Dolly’s shoulders, a black panel featured silver studs that jutted out from the dress. Lace overlays continued for the remainder of the sleeves.

Fans of the women were thrilled they would be able to listen to them discuss life and other subjects on the new podcast.

“Wow!! Can’t wait for this!!!!” remarked one follower.

“I know now this is going to be heartwarming, they have such a great friendship,” wrote a second fan.

“This will teach us everything we need to know about life,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Two life leaders with iconic voices!” claimed a fourth fan.