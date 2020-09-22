Carmit Bachar Looks Elegant In Crop Top & High-Waisted Pants For ‘Retreat’ Magazine Cover

Carmit Bachar — who is one-fifth of the hugely successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to announce that she has graced the cover of Retreat magazine. The 45-year-old entertainer is known for her fiery drop-dead-gorgeous looks and looked nothing short of incredible for the publication’s latest issue.

The “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker stunned in a sleeveless white crop top that appeared to be made out of knitted material. The garment featured thick straps and displayed her decolletage and midriff. Bachar paired the ensemble with high-waisted white pants that covered her footwear and were loose-fitted. She kept her nails short for the occasion and accessorized herself with rings and dangling earrings. The singer pulled her red hair off her face and tied her locks up.

For the front cover, Bachar was snapped on a large boat by the deck railing in a black-and-white image. She rested her left elbow on the wall beside her and placed her other hand on her hip. Bachar crossed her legs over and gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes. While pushing out her right hip, she made everything seem effortless.

Bachar geotagged her upload with Marina del Rey, California, letting fans know where this snapshot was taken.

For her caption, she credited the photographer, Filbert Kung, makeup artist, Danielle Katherine, wardrobe stylist, Bailee Edgington, and hairstylist, Michael Solis for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 1,000 likes and many comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“How DARE you! How VERY DARE you! Lookin all glorious and radiating DOM energy.. Sh*t. Makin me lose my focus,” one user wrote.

“This picture is great!!! Loving the look! And you look amazing!!!” another person shared.

“Wow… Fierce Foxy & Flawless! That’s my girl,” remarked a third fan.

“Gorgeous on the inside and out,” a fourth admirer commented.

Within the interview, Bachar opened up about how she was forced to fly back home to Los Angeles from London due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, per Daily Star. The Pussycat Dolls were scheduled to embark on their reunion tour earlier this year across the U.K., which has had to be put on hold.

“We were back in that whirlwind of going non-stop and flying across the world I remember that I basically had said good-bye to my daughter for what was supposed to be three months,” she said.

“Then instead I was back home in a week. It was a shocker,” Bachar continued.