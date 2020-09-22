Pregnant Brittany Cartwright Reveals Due Date As Fans Rally For Baby-Themed ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff

Three of the Bravo reality show's longtime leading ladies are expecting babies.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have revealed the due date for their first baby. After the Vanderpump Rules couple shared their happy news on Instagram, they gave more details in a new interview.

Brittany and Jax revealed that they are expecting their bundle of joy in April 2021. The mom-to-be told People that she and Jax tried for five months before getting pregnant and that she used ovulation sticks and apps to track her fertility.

Once she finally had a positive pregnancy test, Brittany said she became emotional.

“I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more!” she said.

Brittany added that at 11 weeks into her first trimester she is getting “loads” of morning sickness and feels tired. She dished that there will be a “small gender reveal” this weekend and that she can’t wait to start shopping and getting her newborn’s nursery ready.

“Boy or girl, we are just so ecstatic!!” Brittany told the outlet.

Brittany also weighed in on the fact that two of her longtime co-stars—Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent – are also expecting their first babies early next year. Both Bravo veterans are pregnant with baby girls.

With Stassi due in January and Lala and Brittany’s due dates are just eight days apart, Brittany said she is “happy” she’ll go through pregnancy with her friends.

“We all are just so excited for the play dates and our babies having built-in besties!” the Kentucky beauty said.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

On social media, fans were also looking forward to getting a peek at those playdates as they rallied for a spinoff series based on the new moms.

In comments to Kristen Doute’s Instagram pic of an expectant Brittany, seen here, fans said they’re ready for a new series in the aftermath of a cast shakeup that ended with Kristen and Stassi’s Bravo contracts not getting renewed.

“Perfect time for a VanderBUMP spinoff,” one fan wrote.

“We need a new show…Bravo Babies with Brit, Stassi, and Lala,” another added. “It would be so fun to watch!!”

“[Bravo TV] please make a reality show with all the old cast of Vanderpump and the new pregnancy journeys and baby journeys!! I’m dying to watch that show!” a third fan chimed in.

Vanderpump Rules has yet to be renewed for a ninth season, but if it does get renewed, it will look decidedly different as several of the main cast members switch from partying to parenthood.