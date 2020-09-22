Nazanin Mandi Wows In Gold String Bikini, Jokes That End Of Summer Won’t Stop Her From Posing In The Attire

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself showing off her incredible physique. The model is no stranger to posing in swimwear and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a gold bikini top that went around her neck. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching bottoms that were tied up above her waistline. Mandi went barefoot for the occasion and decorated her short fingernails with a coat of red polish. She accessorized herself with what supposedly is her wedding ring and dangling earrings. Mandi styled her curly shoulder-length brunette hair down and showcased the tattoo inked on the side of her body.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from the thighs-up in front of a beach location. Mandi pushed her right hip out and placed one hand behind her. She gazed directly at the camera lens with her beautiful face and made everything look effortless.

In the next slide, Mandi was captured closer up. She sported an over-the-shoulder pose and showcased her stunning side profile, which highlighted her sharp jawline.

In the third frame, Mandi tilted her head back and raised one hand to her locks. She closed her eyes and oozed elegance while placing the other hand on the back of her upper thigh.

In the fourth pic, Mandi was photographed from head-to-toe with her legs crossed on the sandy ground. She rested one foot on tiptoes and looked nothing short of flawless.

For her caption, Mandi joked and stated that the end of summer and Virgo season isn’t going to stop her from posing in a bikini.

In the tags, she credited her makeup artist, Nadia Moham, fashion brand Good American, and photographer Emilynn Rose.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 33,500 likes and over 440 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Such a beautiful goddess like shoot,” one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“Oh! That’s just my fav killing it again, nothing major,” another person shared.

“My mouth literally dropped open,” remarked a third fan.

“Never stop being you, because you are so beautiful, and we need your angelic presence in the universe, baby girl. You are Heaven sent, so always remember that angel,” a fourth admirer commented.