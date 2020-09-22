Celeste Bright Looks Ravishing In Tiny Red Bikini Top, Poses With Legs Spread

Celeste shared three photos of her sexy loungewear.

Model Celeste Bright is an expert at posing in skimpy swimwear, and she can be seen rocking many different styles of bathing suits on her popular Instagram page. In her latest update, she demonstrated how to wear a string bikini with sporty loungewear.

Celeste sizzled in three new red-hot snapshots that showed her modeling a scarlet ensemble. She posed indoors on an ivory sectional couch with textured upholstery that looked like leather. Her legs were spread wide in the first photo, and she was slightly sinking down on her seat’s soft cushion.

Celeste was completely covered up from the navel down. She wore a pair of high-waisted red joggers with an elastic waistband that accentuated her petite form by circling her midsection at its smallest point. The pants had pockets on the sides that bulged out a bit due to the way she was sitting.

Celeste teamed her comfy bottoms with a bikini top that left little to the imagination. The sliding cups were long and thin, and they had been adjusted so that she bared a tantalizing glimpse of side boob. Over the swimsuit top, she wore an unzipped cropped jacket. Like her pants, it contributed to her look’s athletic aesthetic. It had a red zipper and three-quarter length sleeves.

The model provocatively posed by wearing the right side of the jacket pulled down to bare her shoulder. She leaned back on her right hand and rested her left hand on her slender thigh.

Celeste wore her gleaming blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that flowed down her back. She shot a sultry look at the camera as her first picture was taken.

The follow-up photo featured the model sitting up and reaching back to hold up a handful of hair. She parted her full lips to reveal that her tongue was stuck between her teeth. She directed her big brown eyes to the side of the camera. For her final shot, she gazed straight into its lens as she used both hands to lift up a back segment of hair.

Celeste used a fire, heart, and face blowing a kiss emoji to share her feelings about her outfit, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova. Her Instagram followers seemed to love the ensemble as much as she did, if not more.

“Red looks amazing on you,” read one response to her sexy slideshow.

“love this look,” said another admirer.

“Looking gorgeous,” added a third fan.

Just days earlier, Celeste dazzled her fans by rocking a sequined black bikini in another set of beautiful pictures.