Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Snakeskin-Print String Bikini: ‘Night Swim’

Kim Kardashian likes to keep her followers up to date with what’s going on in her world and took to Instagram to update fans with more new snapshots of herself.

The reality star stunned in a shimmery bronze snakeskin-print string bikini top with thin straps that went around her neck. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her toned stomach. Kardashian paired the ensemble with matching bottoms, which were tied above her waistline. She went barefoot for the occasion and kept her fingernails short. She didn’t opt for many accessories and rocked large hoop earrings. Kardashian styled her long dark hair in one long plait and looked very glam.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to three images within one post.

In the first shot, she was snapped lying down on her side by the pool. Kardashian let her long plait drape down her body while she gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes. The Deep in the Valley actress placed one hand to the side of her head and the other on the surface of the pool while the water slightly reflected on her face.

In the next slide, Kardashian was captured closer up. She pushed her upper body up off the water slightly and continued to stare at the camera.

In the third and final frame, Kardashian stood up in the middle of a circular pool with some eye-catching bronze shades on. She held a clear glass filled with a beverage inside in her right hand while raising the other to the side of her sunglasses. Kardashian puckered up her lips and sported a pouty expression.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 2.5 million likes and over 10,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 189 million followers.

“OMG YOUR HAIR,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“The best to ever do it,” another person shared, adding the flame emoji.

“Goddess of the universe,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow, nice figure,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making headlines and having an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Kardashian. The business mogul’s family reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, announced that it will be coming to an end. However, Kardashian still has her own empire to run.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled a white bodysuit from her Skims range. Kardashian wore her curly dark hair down with a middle part and showcased her pedicured toes that were painted with a light coat of polish.