Jilissa Zoltko Sizzles In A Sexy Cut-Out Black Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko gave her 773,000 Instagram followers something to talk about on Monday, September 21, when she posted her latest tantalizing update. The hot law student looked sexy as ever in a teeny tiny black bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredibly toned body.

Jilissa’s two-piece swimsuit was from Oh Polly Swim. The minuscule sport-style top hardly contained her ample breasts. The low-cut neckline showcased a nice view of her décolletage, and the snug fit of the piece pushed her chest up — exposing more cleavage. The cut-out along the base displayed a glimpse of her underboob, which delighted some viewers.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms. It was high-waisted with a small cut-out along the waistband that showed her navel. The cut highlighted her taut stomach and flat abs. Its high leg cuts also exposed plenty of skin around her groin area.

In the first snap, Jilissa was snapped wearing her scanty attire in a lounge area of a resort. She slightly angled her upper body to the side and raised her left knee as she held onto a wall. The babe tilted her head to the side and gazed into the lens with a seductive stare. Her sun-kissed skin glowed from the bright sunshine.

The second picture featured the American model posing with her toned backside directed to the camera. The angle perfectly showcased her pert derriere. She bent her left knee and looked over her shoulder with a big smile on her face.

For the occasion, Jilissa had her blond locks styled in loose waves. She sported minimal jewelry, including a gold bangle and hoop earrings.

In the caption, Jilissa gave credit to her outfit sponsor by tagging the brand, as well as their main account, Oh Polly. She also added a black heart emoji at the end of the post.

Many of her avid admirers went wild for the new addition to her feed. As of this writing, the latest share has racked up more than 33,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Hundreds of followers dove into the comments section to shower the model with gushing messages on her impressive physique. Others also praised her beauty, pointing out how gorgeous her eyes looked.

“You are perfect! You are such a beautiful woman. Sometimes, I cannot even manage how hot you are. However, please know that I enjoy looking at your pictures,” one of her fans commented.

“I love your skin tone! Miami must be great. Honestly, you just look amazing in all types of swimsuits,” wrote another follower, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.