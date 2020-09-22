Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Her Curves & Rock-Hard Abs In A Skintight Pink Outfit

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony put her fit and curvy figure on display for her latest Instagram update. In the snap, she was shot rocking a body-hugging ensemble that flaunted her curves and chiseled midsection.

The 22-year-old has built a large online following thanks to her workout vids, and in this post she was photographed looking stunning at a local gym. There were steel stairs directly behind her, a large TV showing soccer in the background on an exposed brick wall, and a litany of exercise machines to the side.

O’Mahony was captured for a full-body photo as she turned slightly to the side. The popular YouTuber kept her right leg straight and stood on the toes of her left foot, which helped embellish her legs. She wore her long dark hair straight down and parted to the right as it draped over her chest. O’Mahony kept her arms by her sides, and flashed a smile across her pretty face as she looked just off-camera.

The Irish stunner sported a skintight hot pink ensemble from Alphalete. Her top was cropped, and had short sleeves and a mock collar. It had the brand’s logo across the middle, and wrapped tightly around O’Mahony to accentuate her assets. She had on matching high-waist compression leggings that outlined her legs. She wore a pair of white Nike sneakers, and accessorized with camouflage lifting straps from her own COM Fitness brand. The bright pink popped against the neutral-colored background, and fans were treated to an eyeful of her rock-hard abs in the cropped shirt, and a hint of her sculpted backside in the pants.

For the caption, O’Mahony promoted her workout accessory brand and gave gratitude to her followers who have showed support by purchasing products. She added swirling heart and heart emoji before uploading the pic on Monday.

Many of the social media influencer’s 687,000 Instagram followers noticed the gym photo, and nearly 17,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button. O’Mahony received more than 120 comments. Fellow fitness model Courtney Black responded with a heart emoji, and the replies were flooded with those and heart-eyes. Fans were mesmerized by O’Mahony’s figure, and several commented on how flattering the eye-catching color looked on her.

“The hottest in hot pink,” one follower replied.

“This color on you wow,” a fan wrote.

“Okay you Barbie,” another commented.

“Killing me,” an Instagram user wrote while adding crying and fire emoji.

