Pamela Anderson, 53, Shows Off Phenomenal Figure In Black Lingerie And Wears High Heels On Bed

Pamela stood up on a bed in one of the two photos that she shared.

Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson showed her 1.1 million Instagram followers that she’s hotter than ever on Monday when she shared a pair of sexy lingerie photos that were snapped inside a bedroom.

Pamela, 53, struck two different provocative poses in the boudoir shots, but she wore the same revealing black bodysuit in both of them. The garment had a structured bodice that accentuated her perfect hourglass shape. It featured thin shoulder straps and a distinctive detail that consisted of similarly-sized black bands. A row of five horizontal straps stretched across the model’s back and around the sides of the bodysuit. They were connected to the bust, and they were evenly spaced to reveal slivers of skin. A few horizontal bands that resembled the boning of a corset crossed the vertical bands at wide intervals.

Pamela’s sultry poses kept most of the front of the lingerie out of sight, but the cheeky cut of its back was on full display. Two garter straps attached to the leg openings hung down over her pert derrière. In her first photo, she stood up on an unmade bed. The furniture was positioned in front of a window framed by gossamer curtains. Four fluffy white pillows were scattered haphazardly near the windowsill.

The V.I.P. actress had on a pair of black stiletto heels, which sunk into the white bedding. She was clearly engaging her toned calf muscles as she balanced on the soft surface. Pamela held herself up by clinging to the top of the window frame with her fingertips. At the same time, she arched her back in a seductive manner. Her iconic blond locks were styled in piecey curls that cascaded down her back.

Pamela’s first photo looked a bit washed out and faded, but the colors in the second shot were brighter. She was bathed in natural light from the window, which provided a view of dense, sun-drenched green foliage. She posed on her elbows and knees with her posterior positioned up in the air. She was photographed in profile, so the curves of her famously buxom chest also made an appearance in the steamy snapshot. She appeared to be enjoying the view outside, so the back of her head faced the camera.

The former Playboy Playmate opted to leave her caption wordless, choosing instead to share a single pink flower emoji.

Pamela has treated her followers to a number of artistic lingerie shots in recent weeks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of her sizzling photo shoots took place inside a kitchen, where she posed with her round booty pressed up against a counter while wearing silky shorts and a lacy bra.