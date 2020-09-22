Tahlia Skaines Gets Sultry In A Tiny Black Bikini

Tahlia Skaines took to her Instagram page on September 21 to share a titillating update with her fans. The Australian model flaunted her bombshell curves in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit while spending a day on the ocean aboard a yacht.

In the first snap, Tahlia was seen enjoying her time riding a motorboat in the middle of the sea. The background featured a stunning expanse of blue water, an island, and two other powered vessels. According to the geotag, she was at the Whitsunday Islands.

The babe was snapped on the sun deck, kneeling on the cushioned bed. She lowered her head sideways and touched her hair with her right hand. Tahlia appeared to be looking down as the photographer took the sizzling snap. Her flawlessly bronzed skin glowed under the sunshine.

Tahlia sported a black bikini that included a minuscule top with what looked like fully lined, triangle-cut cups. The halter-style straps that provided support stretched around her neck, with another pair of straps going around her back. The deep neckline displayed her decolletage, and the snug fit of the garment pushed her breasts inward — making her cleavage pop. A small heart dangle charm was seen on the piece, particularly in between the cups.

Her bikini bottoms boasted a low-cut waistline that exposed plenty of skin and helped to accentuate her flat stomach and abs. Her pose also highlighted her small waistline. The swimwear was held in place by a thin waistband that secured around her waist. It featured a high-cut design that helped to accentuate her lean thighs.

Tahlia tied her blond hair in a messy ponytail, leaving some shorts strands down, tucked behind her ear. She decided to wear several accessories, including a pair of dangling earrings and several bracelets.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about her beach day look. She also shared that her bikini was from Oh Polly, tagging the brand in the post.

The latest share received a lot of love from her avid admirers. In less than a day, the post received more than 11,300 likes. It also pulled in over 120 comments. Many of her avid admirers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her jaw-dropping display. Several followers struggled to find the right words to express their feelings for the model. Instead, they opted to drop a mix of emoji.

“Stunning photo. You look amazing!” a follower wrote.

“You look insanely amazing. Gimme your body! I am in love!” gushed another admirer.

“You are so hot, Tahls! Hard work really does pay off. Keep it up!” added a third Instagram user.