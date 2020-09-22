Instagram Model Lexi Kai Flashes Underboob & Booty While Covered In Soap At A Carwash

Fitness model Lexi Kai put her stunning curves on display in a provocative photo for a recent Instagram update. In the post, she was photographed in a tiny bikini that flaunted her assets and backside while covered in soap at a car wash.

The 23-year-old had been fairly quiet on the social media platform, but caught the attention of her followers with this steamy snap. She was shot striking a sultry pose as she posed next to an automobile that was white with tinted windows and a sunroof. It was coated in yellow-colored suds that created a cool effect for the camera.

Lexi was captured from the thighs up and her body was turned to the side. The Colorado native leaned up against the back of the ride near the rear window. She lifted her left leg up which helped accentuate her curvaceous figure. She placed her right hand on the whip and raised her left hand to sweep her hair to the side. Lexi had a fierce look across her gorgeous face as she stared directly into the lens.

The social media influencer had her long blond hair swept to the right of her head and it appeared wet. Lexi rocked a black bikini that went with the motif of the shoot. The cups on her top struggled to contain her generous bust, and the top had thin straps that knotted behind her neck. She wore matching bottoms that tide on the side and left her upper thigh exposed. Lexi accessorized with a pair of earrings. Her skin was covered in suds, and viewers caught an eyeful of her underboob and toned lower body.

For the caption, the model simply included an unicorn emoji. She added the geotag of Golden, Colorado before uploading the scintillating photo on Monday. Many of Lexi’s 762,000 Instagram followers took notice of the soapy upload, and nearly 3,200 showed their support by tapping the like button in just over nine hours after it went live. She had more than 150 comments in that time. Model Luz Elena Echeverria responded with a fire emoji, and the replies were littered with those. Fans complimented Lexi’s jaw-dropping figure, and several offered a helping hand.

“I suddenly need my car washed,” one follower joked.

“Damn that’s pretty gorgeous,” an admirer wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” another commented while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“A true masterpiece a gorgeous goddess,” one Instagram user replied.

