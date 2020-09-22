Jennifer Lopez Plays Volleyball In A String Bikini In Turks And Caicos

Jennifer Lopez flaunted her gym-honed figure on a recent trip to celebrity hotspot, Turks and Caicos. The Daily Mail shared a sizzling series of snaps on Monday, September 21 that captured Lopez having some fun in the sun.

The media outlet provided readers with a variety of images that showed nearly every angle of Lopez’s bombshell body. According to the report, the singer is vacationing in the Caribbean with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, and she has posted a few images from the trip on Instagram. To kick off the week, Lopez hit the beach and showcased her athletic skills during a game of beach volleyball.

One of the shots caught the 51-year-old smiling as took part in the popular outdoor sport. Lopez showed off her flawless figure in a neon pink bikini that did her nothing but favors. The set included a skimpy top with triangular cups and a scooping neckline that left her ample bust well within sight. It had thin straps that were knotted in bows over her toned shoulders, and the bottom was tight in her ribs, further accentuating her slender frame.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The lower portion of the swimwear was just as hot, and the color and fabric matched the top. It had thin, stringed sides stretched across her hips, and the high rise design showcased Lopez’s muscular legs in their entirety. The tight fit of the garment also helped to accentuate her tiny waist and midsection while the front of the suit was worn a few inches below her navel, leaving her taut tummy in full view.

A few other photos captured Lopez taking a dip in the turquoise waters, offering a view of her backside. The suit’s cheeky cut left little to the imagination and showed off her pert derriere. She wore her long, brunette tresses down and wet and she protected herself from the sun with a pair of trendy aviators with gold rims and dark lenses. Lopez’s day at the beach still called for several accessories, including a pair of her signature hoop earrings. She also added a few necklaces to her collar, providing just the right amount of bling to her look.

After taking a swim, she retreated to a wooden lounger that sat in the sand next to Rodriguez. The former New York Yankees star appeared to be immersed in his cell phone in several of the photos. Like his counterpart, he looked ready for a day of tanning and sported a pair of black swim trunks.

