WWE News: Retribution Members Reveal Their Faces; Four Superstars Confirmed

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Retribution kicked off this week’s Monday Night Raw and fans were given a glimpse at the faces behind their masks. The announcers also noted that the anarchist faction had been given WWE contracts and will compete on the red brand’s weekly show moving forward.

While the faction’s faces were still partly covered with masks, Dominik Dijakovic, Mia Yim, Mercedez Martinez and Dio Maddin were the superstars in question. The group did their best to disguise their voices, but the stable’s members were easy for fans and pundits to identify.

Dijakovic appears to be the leader of the anarchists. While the superstar hasn’t been featured on television in recent months, he was pushed quite heavily on NXT during his feud with Keith Lee. He seems like the ideal choice to lead the stable.

Maddin will also be familiar to fans as he used to be a commentator on Monday Night Raw. However, he was sent back to NXT as he wanted to continue training to be a wrestler. His short stint on the main roster also gives him plenty of reasons to be upset with the company, which fits Retribution’s anti-WWE mentality.

All four of these superstars were reported to be the first official members last week. This week’s episode confirmed those reports. However, there are several members whose identities remain a mystery as of this writing.

The Hurt Business showed up to interrupt the segment, only to be surrounded by more masked Retribution wrestlers. The feud between both teams is garnering some momentum, as Retribution challenged their rivals to a match later on in the show.

As the WrestlingNews.co report highlighted, the commentators also didn’t mention anyone in Retribution by their names. This suggested that the company is still trying to retain some element of secrecy about the group.

The Monday Night Raw segment also confirmed that Retribution will be made up of superstars from NXT. The performers who have seemingly been confirmed have all been waiting to debut on the main roster for months, and more talents from the black-and-gold brand are reportedly set to join them.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Vanessa Borne, Chelsea Green, Tommaso Ciampa and Jessi Kameo have also been linked with the group lately. Some of these wrestlers have competed under the masks since the faction debuted. However, it’s unclear if the company will stick with all of these performers when the time comes to show their faces down the line.