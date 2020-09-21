Brittany Cartwright Pregnant, Shows Off Baby Bump In Photos With Husband Jax Taylor

The 'Vanderpump Rules' stars are the third couple from the Bravo reality series that will welcome a baby next year.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have announced they are expecting their first child. The Vanderpump Rules couple shared the happy news to Instagram as they posed for photos while holding a sonogram.

In the photos shared to Brittany’s account, the mom-to-be wore a floral dress as she cradled her baby bump. Her husband of one year sat behind her on a pumpkin-filled stairway as they delivered the exciting announcement to their followers from their Valley Village home.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, the pregnant Bravo star wrote that the love of their lives is “coming soon.”

Jax also shared the photos, in an Instagram post seen here, with the caption, “Sooooo……..I am gonna be Dad.”

The pregnancy announcement comes after months of rumors that Brittany could be expecting. It also confirms that there is a bona fide Vanderpump Rules baby boom.

Brittany’s pregnancy comes after the couple’s former co-star Stassi Schroeder revealed she is due with a baby girl in January. Former SURVer Lala Kent and her fiance Randall Emmett also recently announced they are expecting a daughter next year.

In a series of comments to the pics, fans and celebrity friends reacted to Jax and Brittany’s news.

“Life couldn’t get better!!!!!! I love y’all so much!!!!!!!!!!!!” wrote Stassi.

“Yesssss. Finally. Holding in this secret has been hard!!!! Let’s start a dad club with [Randall Emmett], ” added Stassi’s fiance, Beau Clark.

“I am SO HAPPPYYYY!” chimed in longtime co-star Kristen Doute.

Other friends, including SUR waitress Raquell Leviss, also offered the couple congratulations.

Fans also freaked out over the news, with many suggesting a Vanderpump Babies spinoff reality show could be in the making.

“Sooooo… when are Stassi, Lala and Brittany going to get their own spinoff shows!? Let’s make this happen,” one fan wrote.

Fans know that Jax and Brittany had been planning for babies from the moment they tied the knot in a June 2019 wedding in Kentucky. Last year, a newlywed Jax told Entertainment Tonight that a pregnancy needed to happen “now” because he was already 40-years-old.

He also joked about a possible kid-centric Bravo spinoff with his co-stars once they all have babies.

“We’re going to call it Valley Rules,” Jax said. “We all want to make sure our kids grow up together, so we all want to go to the same schools.”

He added that some of the cast members have been friends for years and they want their kids to grow up together.