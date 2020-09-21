Brittany Cartwright Pregnant, Shows Off Baby Bump In Photos With Husband Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have announced they are expecting their first baby. The Vanderpump Rules couple shared the happy news to Instagram as they posed for photos while holding a sonogram.

In the photos shared to Brittany’s account, the mom-to-be wore a floral dress as she cradled her baby bump. Her husband of one year sat behind her on a pumpkin-filled stairway as they delivered the exciting news to their followers. In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, the Bravo star wrote that the love of their lives is “coming soon.”

Jax also shared the photos, in an Instagram post seen here, with the caption, “Sooooo,……..I am gonna be Dad..”

The baby news comes after months of rumors that Brittany could be expecting. It also confirms that there is a bona fide Vanderpump Rules baby boom.

Brittany’s pregnancy comes as former co-star Stassi Schroeder is due with a baby girl in January. Former SURVer Lala Kent and her fiance Randall Emmett are also expecting daughter next year.