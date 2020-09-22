Ashley Resch Sizzles In Off-White Minidress: ‘She Got That Drip’

Ashley Resch treated her Instagram followers to a sexy video of herself modeling a minidress with a hot song playing in the background.

In the clip, Ashley wore a long-sleeve off-white off-the-shoulder sweater dress that featured a tie top with a sexy cutout under her chest, and the long tie hung to her waist. The garment highlighted the model’s ample cleavage, shapely shoulders, and flat stomach. She wore her platinum blonde hair straight in a half ponytail placed high on the crown of her head, secured by a dark scrunchie. Ashley’s long mane flowed down her back. Her full lips shimmered, her skin looked flawless, and her light blue eyes popped. She accessorized with large gold hoop earrings, a short gold necklace, and rings on her fingers. The model’s fingernails sported a white manicure.

As the song “Drip” by Flyght Gang play, Ashley struck several different poses for her camera. When she panned down her body, the video showed several of Ashley’s intricate tattoos on her torso, thigh, and hands. Ashley was inside, but the focus of the clip remained on her. At one point, she sat on a piece of furniture and sexily crossed her legs.

In her caption, Ashley tagged the musical artist, and her followers shared lots of love on the sexy footage. More than 2,500 Instagram users hit the like button, and dozens took the time to leave a positive comment on the post.

“Those eyes are amazing! You’re absolutely beautiful, honey,” declared one devotee who added a kiss smiley and red heart-eye emoji to complete the comment.

“Body by Ashley Resch. You’re absolutely special, captivating, and beautiful. I love it,” a second fan gushed, including various flame, heart, and blushing emoji.

“You are the hottest woman on the planet, and you’re from Canada! Awesome! You’re looking like a queen,” wrote a third Instagram user who included red lips, a heart, and a Canadian flag.

“I’ve been around the world, and I’ve never seen a woman as beautiful as you. I wish you much happiness in all that you will do in your life, and you will always be welcome in Paris. You are simply a stunning, sensual woman who must make all other women jealous. A dream for men, you are a princess of beauty,” a fourth follower replied.

Ashley regularly treats her fans to photos of herself wearing bikinis, lingerie, and other skimpy outfits, and her followers shower her posts with plenty of appreciation.