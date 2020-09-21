WWE News: Major Update On Robert Roode’s Reported Return Revealed, Per ‘WrestleVotes’

Robert Roode is expected to make his return to WWE television soon, according to an update from WrestleVotes.

The Monday Night Raw star has been on hiatus from the company in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because he lives in Canada, he hasn’t been allowed to step into the United States as both nations’ governments have been trying to prevent the disease from spreading.

The latest report stated that he could make his long-awaited return in the coming weeks, possibly even on tonight’s episode of the red brand’s weekly show.

Roode’s last appearance on WWE was in March. The superstar teamed up with Dolph Ziggler to compete in the Elimination Chamber match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the eponymous pay-per-view. The pair were traded to the Monday Night Raw in June.

It remains to be seen if Roode will be paired up with Ziggler again, or if he’ll be repackaged. Characters such as Roman Reigns were given a makeover after coming back from their own long-term absences. Carmella is also expected to debut a new side to her persona on Friday Night SmackDown in the coming weeks.

The news of Roode’s comeback comes after a development in regard to the current border situation. As noted by U.S. News, Donald Trump pointed out that the restrictions would be lifted “pretty soon.” The report also highlighted that people should be able to travel between both countries again in October.

The current ban limits all current non-essential travel, but perhaps Roode’s comeback will be allowed as Vince McMahon’s company is considered an “essential” business.

However, some experts have claimed that the restrictions could remain in place until the end of November. If that’s the case, Roode might not be on television screens until then.

Fans will also be pleased to learn that Roode isn’t in trouble with officials. As The Inquisitr previously noted, he was suspended for a while earlier in the year after violating the company’s Wellness Policy.

While he did serve his punishment and return, some fans and pundits have speculated that his hiatus could be linked to that situation.

The fact he wasn’t released along with the mass exodus of performers back in April also suggests that officials still have plans for the superstar. Many of the talents who were let go were deemed surplus to requirements after not featuring on the flagship shows regularly.

The Singh Brothers are in a similar situation to Roode as a result of the travel restrictions. However, it remains to be seen when the duo will make their return to WWE programming.