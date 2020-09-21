Donald Trump Could Be Investigated For Tax Fraud, Report Says

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. revealed on Monday that his office has the grounds to investigate Donald Trump and his businesses for tax fraud, The New York Times reported. The revelation came in a filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan in relation to the office’s years-long investigation into the real estate mogul and his business dealings.

Vance’s investigation — which has been shrouded in secrecy— has hit a roadblock amid a battle of an August 2019 subpoena the team issued to Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, for eight years of his elusive tax returns. As noted by the recent report, if Vance’s team successfully gets its hands on the president’s financial documents, they will not likely be made public in the near future.

“They might only surface if Mr. Vance’s office brings charges and the tax returns are introduced as evidence in court,” the report read.

Vance’s prosecutors pointed to public testimony and news reports alleging misconduct on behalf of Trump and his businesses and argued they could pave the way for a grand jury inquiry into various crimes, such as falsification of business records and tax and insurance fraud.

“Even if the grand jury were testing the truth of public allegations alone, such reports, taken together, fully justify the scope of the grand jury subpoena at issue in this case,” the prosecutors wrote.

According to Trump, the battle over Vance’s push for his tax returns will likely land in the Supreme Court.

“This is a continuation of the witch hunt, the greatest witch hunt in history,” he said last month.

As The Inquisitr reported, New York Times investigative reporter Susanne Craig previously suggested that Deutsche Bank is likely in possession of the financial information of Trump and some of his family members. Notably, Deutsche Bank and Capital One were previously pressed for information on Trump’s taxes.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Raw Story previously cited the opinions of various legal professionals who believe there is a chance that Trump could be imprisoned in the state of New York after he leaves the White House. Notably, Duncan Levin, who worked under Vance Jr., suggested to the publication that Trump could be arrested for serious criminal offenses, including false statements to financial institutions.