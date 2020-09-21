Swedish Hottie Anna Nystrom Wishes Her Fans Goodnight In A Sexy Plunging Tank Top

Anna Nystrom showcased her incredible figure in a hot new post that was shared to her Instagram page on September 21. The black-and-white photo has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already captured the attention of many of her 8.5 million followers.

The model was seemingly about to go to bed when the image was snapped, and she wished her fans a good night in the caption, revealing her sexy choice of sleepwear for the camera. Anna appeared to be inside her home, where she posed in front of a row of cabinets. A door with a silver handle and an upholstered chair were visible behind her.

Anna kneeled for the photo op and grabbed the fabric from her top in one hand while using the other to hold her cell phone. She cocked her head to the side and gazed at the lens, ensuring that she got the perfect angle.

The Swedish-born beauty captured the attention of her audience while clad in a sexy tank top. The white garment fit snugly on her chest and helped emphasize her ample bust and bronze collar. The top of the piece was scalloped, drawing even more attention to Anna’s voluptuous assets. It had thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her toned arms and shoulders and a few cutouts down the center that added another flirty element.

Anna also sported a pair of skimpy bottoms for her bedtime look. Only a tease of the sides of the black panties could be seen, and they were tight on her shapely thighs. She completed her look with a pair of white socks and styled her long blond tresses with a middle part with a French braid on each side.

Fans seemed thrilled with Anna’s sexy bedtime look. More than 24,000 social media users have double-tapped the image while 200-plus flocked to the comments section to share their admiration. Most Instagrammers told Anna to sleep well while several others complimented her bombshell body.

“Good night and sweet dreams. I will be dreaming of you, rest assured,” one follower gushed.

“You look wonderful. Have a great sleep wherever you are,” a second Instgrammer chimed in, adding a single red heart to the end of their comment.

“Sleep Well you gorgeous angel,” a third social media user raved.

“Gorgeous and a Lady! I love you outfit,” a fourth wrote, following up with a few flames.

