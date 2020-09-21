Lily Ermak Puts Busty Figure On Display In Plunging Orange Dress

Lily Ermak served a killer look on Monday, September 21, when she teased her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a series of photos in which she flaunted her busty figure in a sexy outfit that bared her cleavage.

The post captured Ermak outdoors in front of a fountain. Ermak struck different poses in the same outfit and location, showcasing different angles of her slender body.

She had on a bright orange dress that boasted a low-cut neckline that dipped into her chest, exposing quite a bit of her cleavage. The front included four decorative buttons that further drew attention to Ermak’s chest. The garment was made from a stretchy fabric with horizontal lines that clung to her body, outlining the contrast between her itty-bitty waist and pronounced hips.

Ermak accessorized her look with a white wide-brimmed hat that added elegance to her summer look. According to the tag, it was from White Peony Hats, a Moscow-based retailer.

The four first pictures of the slideshow captured Ermak facing the camera while striking slightly different facial expressions. For the last two, she turned her back to the viewer, putting her curvy derriere on display.

In the caption, Ermak joked in Russian that she was ripe like an orange, according to Google Translate. She added that she is currently immersed in Michael Newton’s books. She asked her fans whether they prefer to read or listen to audiobooks and also asked for book recommendations about knowledge of the world, life and why we are here, as per the same translation.

Within five hours, the post has attracted more than 7,700 likes and upwards of 130 comments. Her fans used the comments section to rave about her beauty and outfit and also to engage with her caption.

“Can you possibly be any more alluring?” asked one user.

“You are so beautiful, Lily. Love to read historical books. Fiction for enjoyment… Dan Brown, Clive Cussler, and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle,” replied another fan.

“You… are one beautiful woman Lily!!” a third admirer raved.

“I read a lot. I like historical fiction,” a fourth fan added.

Ermak is known among her fans for sharing a variety of photos. As previously written by The Inquisitr, she posted another racy photo last week that featured her in a light brown-colored two-piece bathing suit. The top boasted a classic triangle design with thin straps with braided details. The bottoms were just as revealing and featured side strings with the same details. She posed on the ladder of a swimming pool, whose waters glistened in the background.