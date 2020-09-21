Rapper Eve Wows In Low-Cut Orange Dress For Season 11 Of ‘The Talk’

The rapper Eve has returned for the 11th season of The Talk on CBS and has taken to Instagram to show off what she wore on set for a recent recording.

The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” hitmaker stunned in a bright orange dress that featured a multicolored pattern at the bottom and long sleeves. The low-cut garment displayed her decolletage and fell below her knees. Eve paired the attire with brown suede heels, which gave her some extra height. She styled her dark braided hair up and kept her short nails decorated with a coat of black polish. Eve accessorized with numerous rings, dangling earrings, bracelets, and necklaces and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 41-year-old treated her followers to one video clip and image within the same upload.

In the first slide, the Grammy Award winner was captured in a video sitting down with her legs closed on a brown chair. She flashed a smile directly in front of her and then gazed over to the camera filming her. She waved her cue cards that had the shows name written on the back and said “season 11” excitedly. At the end of the short clip, Eve threw up a peace sign while puckering up her lips.

In the next slide, the Barbershop: The Next Cut actress sported a similar pose in the pic attached. Eve rested both her elbows on the arms of the chair and looked up to her right with an intense expression while continuing to rock a peace sign.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 7,300 likes and over 100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“Proud to see you grace the show for another season with screaming knowledge, elegance, and beauty. Excited to tune in, my favorite host!” one user wrote.

“You looked stunning and I’m obsessed with your dress,” another person shared.

“Imagine being this beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“Eve you are so beautiful! Love the shade of orange on you! Giving off good vibes!!” a fourth admirer commented.

According to ET Canada, Eve will host remotely from a London-based studio while Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return to the studio in Los Angeles.

The new season premiered on September 11 and will see guests Drew Barrymore, Sterling K. Brown, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Rob Lowe, Dr. Phil McGraw, and Ayesha Curry appear during its first week back. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there will be no studio audience and all the guests will appear via Skype.