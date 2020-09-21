Jordyn Woods Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging White One-Piece On Instagram

Jordyn Woods showed off her stunning curves in a sultry Instagram share on Monday afternoon. The influencer posted a photo of herself lounging on a balcony as she sported a white, skintight swimsuit with cut-outs and a low neckline that put some major skin on display.

The photo showed Jordyn sitting on a low ledge against a stone pathway. The top of the ledge was adorned with colorful tiles. Behind the babe, tall, green trees were visible. Natural light poured into the balcony through the leaves and washed over Jordyn, highlighting her tan skin. She looked as radiant as ever in the tiny one-piece.

Jordyn practically spilled out of the suit, as the neckline plunged deep into her bust and squeezed her ample cleavage. The halterneck fabric criss-crossed beneath her bust and formed a cut-out on her tummy. Additionally, small cut-outs on the sides exposed her tiny waist.

Jordyn’s toned abs were on show above the lower half of the monokini, which featured a U-shape. The front of the suit rested low on her waist, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The high cuts perfectly framed her long, lean legs.

Jordyn finished her outfit with white and gold ribboned sandals, a gold pendant necklace, and various layered bracelets. A large floppy hat rested on the balcony beside her. She styled her black hair in sleek braids behind her head.

Jordyn posed with her pins extended and her back straight. She popped out her chest and slightly slouched her shoulders as she stared at the camera with pursed lips.

In the caption, Jordyn made a joke about her birthday.

The post received more than 244,000 likes and just over 1,400 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with the babe’s followers. Many people showered her with affection in the comments section.

“The waist is SNATCHED UP,” one fan wrote.

“Jordyn has come a long way, she deserves all the blessings coming her way,” another user added.

“If you’re serving looks like this already I can’t wait to see you on your birthday!!” a third person penned.

“I’m ready for the photos!!!!! Dont drop them to fast I need time to process each one,” a fourth follower wrote.

Jordyn’s followers know that she can slay any look. In another share, she sported a leather look that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.