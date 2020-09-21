Chrissy Teigen Takes A Relaxing Pregnancy Bedrest Break As Daughter Luna Washes Her Hair

Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet family upload with her 31.2 million Instagram followers on Sunday, showing how her children are helping her get through her pregnancy.

In the most recent image, Chrissy was in her bathroom, lying down in a large white bathtub filled with soapy water and closing her eyes. Her daughter Luna, 4, stood over her in a reddish-pink dress, seemingly massaging her hair to help her relax. The room looked serene and comfortable, with a dark wall behind the bathtub and a plant hanging on a shelf for a spa-like feel.

In her caption, the Lip Sync Battle host noted that Luna makes her a bath “every day” and “refuses” to let her wash her own hair.

Chrissy’s posts often perform well with her millions of fans, and this image was no different, as they were delighted by the tender moment between her and Luna. The upload gained over 1.2 million likes and over 7,200 comments, as numerous followers showered the mother-of-two with love, flooding the post with pink and red heart emoji.

“Luna!!” one user simply commented, admiring the cookbook author’s daughter.

“This is the most adorable thing ever,” gushed another user.

Chrissy’s famous friends also shared their appreciation for the image, with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley saying how “sweet” she thought the shot was, adding a smiling face and pink heart emoji to her comment.

While most of Chrissy’s followers gave the star praise, Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson slid into the comments section with a hilarious take. He jokingly responded to the apparent mom-shaming that was happening on the post, where some fans noted that the water’s temperature was too hot for the pregnant Chrissy.

“You need to really be careful about the temperature of the water. (Sorry, I’m just seeing what it feels like to give parental advice on Instagram. It DOES feel pretty powerful. I an see the whole world from up here on my perch! It’s AMAZING! I see now why people do it! I feel invincible!!!!),” Jesse wrote in his reply, which many fans liked.

Chrissy often shares photos of her and her family together, giving fans intimate moments from their life at home. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Sports Illustrated cover star recently shared a photo of herself and Luna playing with a child’s manicure/pedicure set as her daughter also tended to her mom in that shot, giving her the all-star treatment.