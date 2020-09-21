Nancy Pelosi Says Donald Trump Can Be Impeached ‘Every Day Of The Week’

During a Monday interview with New York Times journalist Kara Swisher on her podcast, Sway, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that Donald Trump could be impeached at some point in the near future. The comment came after Swisher pushed Pelosi to commit to using more of her legislative authority to fight against Trump and the Republican Party’s agenda.

“What is your power to do this?” Swisher asked. “I get the election, but you can get up more. You can speak out more. You can do more impeachments, things like that. Do you have enough power?

“Well, we can impeach him every day of the week for anything he does,” Pelosi responded.

When pressed on why she hasn’t taken this course of action against the president and his allies, the House Speaker suggested that Americans want a different approach.

“Well, because look, the American people want to know what we’re doing that affects them directly,” she said.

As noted by Breitbart, the Constitution only allows for Trump to be impeached for bribery, treason, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

As reported by Fox News, Pelosi appeared on ABC News’ This Week on Sunday and would not rule out impeaching Trump or Attorney General Bill Barr to prevent the Republican-led Senate from replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacant Supreme Court seat.

“We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now, but the fact is we have a big challenge in our country.”

According to Pelosi, the “main goal” of the House is to ensure that the integrity of the forthcoming election is preserved and the American people are protected from the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House slammed Pelosi’s comments and suggested that pursuing impeachment would be a “bizarre and dangerous” play for political gain. Trump’s residence also accused Democrats of attempting to undermine the Constitution to enact a radical left-wing agenda.

Pelosi’s recent nod toward the possibility of impeaching Trump has led to a backlash from Republicans. Following her comments on Fox News, controversial Georgia congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene questioned Pelosi’s mental stability and said that she is not fit for her position.

Trump was previously impeached by the House in December on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress and acquitted by the Senate in February. As The Inquisitr reported, a court filing claimed that House Democrats previously sought documents from Robert Mueller’s 2016 Russia investigation in search of new evidence of impeachable offenses linked to the president.