Ariana James Shows Off Killer Legs In Yellow Leggings

Ariana James thrilled many of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Monday, September 21, when she shared a couple of snapshots of herself rocking a stylish workout set that highlighted her chiseled physique.

The two-picture slideshow captured the Colombian model and influencer standing in front of white-painted stairs. In the first, James faced the camera as she pulled her hair to the right. She glanced at the camera with intent eyes while allowing her lips to hang open.

The second featured her with her back toward the photographer and legs crossed. As indicated by the geotag, James was at the Brickell neighborhood of Miami, Florida, where she lives.

James sported a pair of bright yellow leggings that brightened up the mood. They had a thick waistband that rose above her belly button, hugging her slender waist while showcasing her toned upper abs. On her torso, she had on a black long-sleeved top with a ruched front that tied along the bottom edge, baring quite a bit skin around her midriff.

She accessorized her ensemble with a mustard yellow headband with white polka dots.

In the caption, she revealed that her outfit was courtesy of Take Life Further Apparel and included a promotional code for her fans. James also argued that having someone to share the hell we carry inside us is also a beautiful thing, according to a Google translation.

Her followers wasted no time in sharing their reaction to the post. In just one hour, it has attracted more than 29,300 likes and over 600 comments. They used the opportunity to tell James how much their admire her and to compliment her on her beauty and outfit.

“[S]tunning as always,” one fan raved, including a couple of shooting star emoji.

“It is always wonderful for our soul to share what we carry inside!” replied another user.

“Always beautiful, you are the best Ari,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Hello ari I want you to know that I admire you and I love your energy. Blessings,” raved a fourth fan.

James often rocks athleticwear in her Instagram posts, though she sometimes also shows off her more dolled-up side. This is what she did on Friday in a slideshow that captured her in an elegant top and Daisy Dukes, as The Inquisitr has previously written. On her torso, she had on a cropped number with a knotted front and a plunging neckline. It also had sheer long sleeves with lace details. Her denim shorts were small and rose to her navel.