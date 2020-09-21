Rita Ora Stuns Fans In Crop Top & High-Waisted Leggings For Recent Performance

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update her followers with a number of new snapshots of herself. The former America’s Next Top Model judge is known for her outfit posts and recently opted for a comfy number for a recent performance.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a black crop top that featured long sleeves and a zip going up the middle. Ora displayed her decolletage and toned stomach while pairing the attire with high-waisted leggings of the same color. The garment had the text “sport” written in white capital letters on both sides and fell above her ankles. She completed the look with heels, which gave her some extra height. Ora accessorized herself with numerous rings, necklaces, dangling earrings, and bracelets. She showcased the tattoos inked on her hand and the side of her body while styling half her blond locks down and half in a high ponytail. Ora kept her nails short for the occasion and decorated them with a coat of dark polish.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ora was snapped-side on from the thighs-up. She held a white microphone to her mouth and gazed in front of her with a strong look.

In the next slide, Ora appeared to be backstage, getting ready to perform. She stared over to her right with a mouth-open expression and showcased her side profile.

In the third and final frame, Ora was photographed from head-to-toe in front of a number of mirrors. She placed one hand on her hip and looked over to her left.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 53,000 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 16 million followers.

“Your performance was so amazing Rita!! Loved it!!” one user wrote.

“You killed it,” another person shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Rita ora the most beautiful woman in the world ever and the best female artist ever, I love you baby,” remarked a third fan.

“My heart.. you’re killing me. You are so beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Ora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a light blue-and-brown plaid dress that was very low-cut at the front. Ora rocked white socks and sported long acrylic nails. She accessorized herself with various bits of gold jewelry and wore her long blond hair down with a full fringe.