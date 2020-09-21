Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Makes Big Plans

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, September 21, tease that Victor and Adam have a tense exchange while Nick and Phyllis make plans for their future. Amanda leans on her friend Billy for help finding out more about her past.

Victor (Eric Braeden) offers Adam (Mark Grossman) advice, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam actually surprises Nick (Joshua Morrow) by asking for some advice about boarding school and Connor (Judah Mackey), and Victor gets wind of it. Nick tells his brother that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) recently went, but she came home to be with Sharon (Sharon Case). More surprisingly, though, Nick admits that going away was the best thing for him as a child, and he thinks maybe it’d be great for Connor.

Victor, on the other hand, isn’t so sure about that. He wants to spend more time with his grandson, but Adam isn’t interested in taking Connor by the Ranch for a visit. Although Victor insists that his blood runs through Connor’s veins and he has a right to be involved, Adam warns Victor that with everything about to happen, Connor will be better off away from Genoa City.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Elsewhere, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) gets help from Billy (Jason Thompson) to dig into her past. While Devon (Bryton James) gave her a little, Elena’s (Brytni Sarpy) attitude about the whole thing means he won’t be much help for Amanda. However, Billy isn’t torn, and he’s entirely at Amanda’s disposal. Not only that, but also Billy happens to know the other people in Genoa City who were close with Hilary, so he plans to help put her in touch with her twin’s closest friends. Amanda already notices some oddities about the circumstances of her and Hilary’s births. Hopefully, Billy can help her get to the bottom of the discrepancy in where Hilary was born and where she was abandoned.

Nick and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) discuss the future. Things are going well for the two of them, and they are taking time to take stock of all the things they are thankful for in their lives. Nick even wants to have a big family dinner. Of course, he’s not quite sure how much family he means. It could just be Summer (Hunter King), but there’s a possibility he means his parents and siblings. Given what’s happening with Adam (Mark Grossman), a larger reunion seems rather unlikely.

Nick wants to be happy, and for now, he’s quite delighted with Phyllis. Perhaps they could be satisfied for the rest of their lives together. Of course, with Summer’s secret engagement, any gathering they have is bound to end in fireworks, and not the celebratory kind considering how Nick is acting about Kyle (Michael Mealor).