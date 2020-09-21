Abby Dowse Emerges From The Pool In Pink Snake-Print Two-Piece

Abby Dowse gave fans a close-up view of her killer curves in a sultry Instagram photo on Monday. In the photo, the bombshell babe wore a pink snake-print bikini that perfectly showcased her assets as she stood in a pool. Her skimpy swimwear was sure to send fans into a frenzy.

Abby’s look included a triangle-shaped top with a hot pink base and black print. The cups barely fit over her busty chest, which spilled out on all sides. The top covered only what was necessary and cut off at the base 0f her bust.

Abby’s flat tummy was on display above a matching string bikini bottom. The front of the bikini rested very low on her abdomen to show off her muscles, while the sides were tied up above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. The high cuts perfectly framed her long, lean legs.

Abby accessorized her look with layered gold cross and heart necklaces and a bracelet on each wrist. She styled her blond hair down in loose waves.

The photo showed Abby posing in knee-deep water as she leaned on the pool’s edge. A grassy yard could be seen behind her, as well as a wooden fence. The area appeared to be surrounded by trees, though the sun still shone brightly over Abby, highlighting her tan skin. The vibrant swimwear made her skin look even darker.

The model pushed her derriere out and and arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure. She flexed her ab muscles and angled her chest to face the camera as she pulled one arm back to her booty.

In the caption, Abby noted that this two-piece was “perfect” for getting her tan on.

The post received more than 6,700 likes and nearly 200 comments in under an hour, proving to be a major hit with Abby’s followers. Many people showered her with praise in the comments section.

“Ooooof,” fellow model Lauren Dascalo wrote with a flame emoji.

“YOU ARE ONE SMOKIN HOT BABE!!!!” another user added.

“What a perfect body,” a third follower wrote.

“Breathtaking, you are a beautiful lady,” a fourth fan penned.

Abby’s fans know that she can slay any look. In another post, she sported an all-lace bodystocking that was completely sheer and featured shoelace ties to show off even more skin. Her look left practically nothing to the imagination. That post was another success, having received more than 29,000 likes.