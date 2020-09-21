Rachel Cook Shows Off Flawless Figure In Sheer Lingerie

Rachel Cook gave her 2.8 Instagram followers a good incentive to kick off the week on the right foot on Monday, September 21, with a hot new update that saw her sporting a sexy lingerie set that left little to the imagination, putting her flawless figure front and center.

The American model was photographed outdoors as she stood in front of a low gate against a garden. According to the geotag, Cook was in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

For the first shot, Cook posed with her back to the camera, putting her tight glutes on display. She was sideways in the second, lifting up one leg and popping her booty back for a sultry pose.

Cook sizzled in an all-black two-piece made from lace and sheer fabric. The bra featured what appeared to be a white under layer, which prevented it from being completely see-through. It also included a wide bodice, an underwire structure and white decorative details all throughout.

Her matching bottoms featured a thong back that showed off Cook’s booty. The sides were wide and sat low, though the bottoms also had a separate set of thin strings that were pulled up high, creating cutouts that bared her hips.

Cook styled her short hair in waves that she brushed to the side, giving off a vintage, 1920s vibe.

Cook noted in the caption that she was retuning home from Croatia, noting that she was “inspired and excited” by the work she and her team did there. She urged her fans to “stay tuned” because she has new content coming in October.

The post proved to be an immediate success. Within just half an hour, it has garnered more than 30,000 likes and over 260 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to shower her with compliments, while also engaging with her caption.

“Wonderfull [two heart-eyes emoji] I love your eyes” one user wrote.

“True happiness is getting to see your new lit and insanely beautiful posts,” chimed in another fan.

“I can’t wait for October bc it’s my Birthday month,” a third admirer replied.

“Welcome back. I love Croatia. I have family that live,” added a fourth fan.

Cook has been on fire as of late, sharing a host of sexy updates of herself in different outfits and settings. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she posted a video over the weekend that showed her in a nautical-insisted top. The garment had a cropped hem that came up to her chest, showcasing plenty of underboob. It had a boat-cut neckline that came off her shoulders. She completed her look with a captain hat and dark bikini bottoms.