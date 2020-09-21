‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Says Goodbye To His Family, Lani Struggles To Forgive Eli

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, September 22, 2020 reveal that there will be some very emotional moments in Salem as the week rolls on.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) says his goodbyes to his family. Eric has decided to head out of town to do mission work in hopes of better people’s lives. However, this means that he’ll be leaving his new wife, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and her daughter Holly Jonas, behind.

On Tuesday, Eric will share some emotional farewells with his father, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), his mother Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), sister Belle Black (Martha Madison) and step-brother, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Sadly, it seems that he and his twin sister, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), won’t part on good terms following their custody battle over Sami’s grandson.

The storyline to have Eric exit Salem comes after Vaughan revealed he didn’t want to renew his contract with the soap. Fans are now waiting to see if the character will be gone for good, or if a recast is order to fill the fan favorite role. Since Nicole seems to be staying in town, viewers will likely be keep a close eye on the casting news.

Meanwhile, Sami will be busy trying to figure out exactly how to keep custody of the little boy. Now that her daughter, and the baby’s mother, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), is back in town it looks like another custody battle could ensue.

Allie left the newborn baby shortly after his birth, leaving a letter explaining that she wanted Eric and Nicole to adopt the child. However, Sami didn’t want Nicole to raise her grandson, and decided to take the matter to court where a judge granted her full custody of the little one.

This week, Sami will realize that she’ll have to act fast if she wants to continue to be the legal guardian of the child now that Allie is back in the picture.

Chris Haston / NBC

Elsewhere, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will struggle to forgive her husband Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) for going behind her back and arresting Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) on attempted murder charges.

Lani wanted Eli to look the other way when it came to locking up Kristen. However, his police officer nature took over and he couldn’t seem to turn a blind eye.

In addition, Brady will convince his grandfather Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) to back up his confession to the police. Brady is hoping that by confessing to stabbing Victor that Kristen will be released and free to raise their daughter, Rachel.