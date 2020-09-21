Louisa Johnson Enjoys ‘End Of Summer’ In Tied-Up Top & Tiny White Shorts

Louisa Johnson took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself enjoying the last moments of summer. The singer, who rose to fame after winning The X Factor in the U.K., is no stranger to having an impact on her fans and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The “Best Behaviour” hitmaker stunned in an orange crop top that featured a multicolored pattern all over. The item of clothing had loose-fitted mid-length sleeves and was tied-up at the front. The fairly low-cut number displayed Louisa’s decolletage and the small tattoo inked in the middle of her chest. She showcased a hint of her midriff and paired her ensemble with high-waisted white shorts that fell way above her upper thigh. Louisa completed her outfit with beige sandals that showed off her pedicured toes, which were painted with white polish. She accessorized herself with a necklace, rings, bracelets, and aviator sunglasses while decorating her short fingernails with a coat of yellow polish. Louisa styled her long blond hair down in waves with a middle part.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to three images of herself within one upload by the sea.

In the first shot, the songstress was captured sitting down with her legs crossed. Louisa held a clear plastic cup that appeared to filled with beer. She flashed a smile directly at the camera lens and showed off her pearly whites.

In the next slide, Louisa raised both her legs off the wall she was sitting on and placed her left hand underneath her chin. She continued to sport a cheesy grin and looked to be living her best life.

In the third and final frame, Louisa gazed over to right and held her beverage close to her mouth.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 16,300 likes and over 125 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“I love seeing you happy,” one user wrote.

“You look absolutely sensational Louisa, please stay safe,” another person shared.

“How are you even real,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You are the prettiest person in the whole wide world!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty and choice of fashion is nothing new for Louisa. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she boasted her natural beauty while posing with horses. The entertainer rocked a pair denim shorts with frayed hems while sporting her blond locks up in a ponytail.