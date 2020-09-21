Eva Longoria, 45, Shows Off Fit Physique In Formfitting Active Wear

Actress Eva Longoria is known for sharing Instagram updates that show her flaunting her fabulous figure. On Monday, she kicked off the week with a share that saw her looking fresh and fabulous while also showcasing her fit physique. Her post included a selfie in which she rocked a set of active wear.

The 45-year-old Desperate Housewives star looked like she was about to jump into a workout. Fresh-faced with her hair pulled back, she looked eager to start her day.

Eva’s workout attire was made from a blue fabric. The top had a high neckline and was cropped at her ribs. It also featured mesh panels on the forearms and shoulders. The bottoms were long and fit her toned legs snugly. They had a high waist that accentuated her trim tummy. They also had mesh panels down the sides of the legs, teasing the bare skin on her hips and thighs. She paired the outfit with a pair of blue trainers, which she wore with white ankle socks.

Eva was inside a large room with a plate glass window behind her when she snapped the picture. Outside, a large body of water near a mountain was visible. A few dumbbells and other workout equipment sat on the windowsill.

The celebrity faced the camera at a slight side angle. She held one hand on her hip while she turned to face the mirror. She stood with one knee bent as she held the camera and flashed a big smile. The pose showed off her chiseled abs. Her bustline and shapely shoulders were also prominent in the frame.

In the caption, Eva left an encouraging message for her online audience.

The post was an instant hit, with over 48,000 of her followers liking it within an hour of her sharing it.

The comments section of the post came alive with dozens of heart-eye and flame emoji. More than 350 admirers took to the comments to dole out the compliments.

“You have a nice body Eva,” one fan commented.

“You look fantastic!! Love your view!” wrote a second admirer.

“And she’s back with that killer body!” quipped a third follower.

“Girlfriend, that outfit. I feel in-shape just looking at it. It is on point,” a fourth Instagram user added.

The mom of one works hard to keep her figure in tip-top shape. Earlier this month, the actress shared an update that captured her showing off her hard work in the gym while sporting a pink bathing suit as she danced on a boat.