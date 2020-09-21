Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Franco & Elizabeth Need To Talk While Nikolas Gets A Grilling From Lulu

During Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers indicate that Elizabeth and Franco will begin what could be a rather intense conversation. As the two of them chat, it seems that Nikolas will face what could be a challenging question from his sister.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Lulu and Elizabeth will spend a bit of time together. They will do some reminiscing, and it sounds as if that may lead to some talk about Nikolas. Liz surely won’t be mentioning the kiss that happened with Nik, but it does seem that she will give Lulu the impression that she’s not necessarily on good terms with him at the moment.

The sneak peek for the show airing on September 22 reveals that at some point, Lulu and Nikolas will cross paths. She will ask her brother what he did to upset Liz, and he might be caught off-guard and end up scrambling to provide an answer.

Viewers will also see Franco approach Liz at General Hospital. He will tell his wife that they need to talk, and it seems that she will approach this with a serious mindset.

Quite a few General Hospital fans have speculated that Elizabeth and Franco may have jointly concocted a scheme to set up Nikolas and Ava. Kisses were recently exchanged and somebody seemed present at both scenes to photograph what happened. At the moment, it’s not known who took those pictures or how much coordination went into those respective smooches.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Unfortunately, the way that Franco prefaces his request to talk with Elizabeth doesn’t necessarily sound like a situation where they’re about to rehash a secret plan they put together. Rather, it seems like it’ll be something a bit more contentious. Regardless of the topic at hand, viewers will learn more on Tuesday.

Last week, Nikolas rushed to the cabin where Ava was, expecting her to be frolicking with Franco. She was just with Avery, and viewers watched as their animosity sparked a fierce chemistry that prompted them to get frisky with one another in bed. What happens between them now?

Neither of them seems quite ready to fully embrace a relationship together, but both seem interested in perhaps considering it. General Hospital spoilers detail that soon, Ava will face a question from Nina about that very thing.

Whether Franco and Elizabeth came up with the plan to expose Nikolas and Ava together, or just both inconveniently fell into troubling situations, General Hospital teasers indicate that there is trouble ahead for them. They will seemingly argue over finances later this week, and it seems that people may see a bit of that developing during Tuesday’s show.

Can Elizabeth and Franco repair the damage that Nikolas and Ava have caused in their marriage? General Hospital fans would love to see “Friz” work through this together and avoid being pulled into any further drama involving Ava and Nik. However, it does seem that things may get more complicated before either couple can peacefully move forward.