Stassi Schroeder Says She’s ‘Poppin’ As She Shows Off 25-Week Baby Bump

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star was all smiles as she popped in with a new Instagram photo.

Stassi Schroeder stunned in a new baby bump photo shared to Instagram. The former Vanderpump Rules star broke her social media silence by posting her first pic to her account since announcing her pregnancy in June.

In the new snap, Stassi was all belly as she wore a form-fitting outfit with a long sweater over top. The 32-year-old former SURver wore her hair in a ponytail as she posed for the bump shot while her fiance, Beau Clark, playfully poked her belly button. The mom to be looked joyful and carefree as she smiled at the father of her child.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, Stassi noted that Baby Girl Clark is “poppin'” 15 weeks before her January due date.

In the comments section to the post, several of Stassi’s former co-stars, including Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, and Brittany Cartwright, reacted to her update with heart emoji. In addition, fellow Bravo reality alum Kyle Cooke wrote Stassi a sweet message.

“Yayyyy we NEEDED AN UPDATE!” the Summer House star wrote. “Love this pic and how happy you two look.”

“You are radiant!” added ex Summer House star, Stephen McGee.”You look so happy and I’m so happy for you!”

Other fans also chimed in to react to Stassi’s stunning photo.

“Girl, you’ve never looked better,” another follower added. “This life, man, new chapter, looks so good on you!!! ”

And others expressed regret Stassi’s pregnancy story won’t play out on the next season of Vanderpump Rules.

“Please tell us there are cameras following you around and you are coming out with your own reality tv show,” one fan wrote.

“Glad to see you slowly starting to dip ur toe back into the public eye, I hope you guys make a career comeback, ” another fan added.

Stassi’s new photo was posted a few days after she attended her Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent’s s gender reveal. Lala is also expecting a little girl, so the newborns already have instant besties.

While Stassi has a few more months until her daughter makes her grand entrance, the mom-to-be seems to be gearing up for the big event. Over the weekend, she gave fans a peek at her child’s future room as she showed off her favorite nursery find, a Versailles pillow from a shop in Paris, in a clip on her Instagram story.

And although proud papa Beau didn’t share the new pregnancy pic, he did post video as he shopped for baby clothes online while watching Sunday football on TV.