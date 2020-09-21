MMA Fighter Paige VanZant Flaunts Her Fit Booty In Tiny Pink Thong Bikini For Latest Update

Paige VanZant put her curves on display in a spicy soaking-wet snap for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she was photographed from behind in a small thong bikini that flaunted her curvy booty while she sat poolside.

The former UFC competitor has been enjoying some downtime since her last fight, and in this update she relaxed while soaking up some sun, and was shot after recently taking a dip. There were lounge chairs on the other side of the pool, and a row of bushes and trees were visible in the distance.

The 26-year-old was captured from behind as she sat perched on the edge of the pool. VanZant had her legs folded up close to her body, which helped accentuate her backside, and crossed her arms in front of her chest. Her long blond hair was slicked back, and it hung over her right shoulder. The one-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model had her head turned to the left and that side of her face could be seen.

VanZant rocked a pink bikini, and although the front was not clear, there were long knots tied behind her neck and in the middle of her back. Her thong bottoms had thin straps that hugged onto her hips. The pink ensemble popped against the Bare Knuckle FC fighter’s tanned skin which was covered in water droplets. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her defined derriere and a hint of her toned thighs.

For the caption, VanZant left a short message where she told fans not to forget. She also included a peace sign emoji before uploading the image on Sunday. Many of her 2.7 million Instagram followers took notice of the sunny snap, and more than 116,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button. The former Dancing With The Stars contestant received over 870 comments. Her replies were littered with fire and heart-eye emoji. Fans complimented the flyweight’s stunning physique.

“Nice tanning Paige. You are a brave and gorgeous woman. Keep posting and I keep putting likes,” one supportive follower wrote.

“Like we forgot!?? Lol @paigevanzant best of luck on the next fight!” a fan replied in reference to the caption.

“Body is legit, well done,” another commented while adding a heart-eye emoji.

Multiple Instagram users left negative replies, and several followers came to VanZant’s defense.

“No wonder she is taking a break from social media. Some terrible comments in here,” one replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week VanZant flaunted her curves in tight-fitting fitness gear while taking a mirror selfie.