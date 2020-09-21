Arianny Celeste Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Casual Cotton Candy Dress

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste stunned her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a double update in which she showcased her growing baby bump in a casual pink-and-blue printed dress. The pictures were taken in Beverly Hills, California, as the geotag indicated, and Arianny stood on a stone walkway bordered by a perfectly manicured lawn, trimmed hedges, and a wrought iron fence. Several larger trees and stunning pink blossoms were visible in the background as well, although Arianny stood front and center as the focal point of the shot.

She tagged all the brands behind her look in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, so her followers would know where to get the pieces. She showcased her curves in a dress that had a cowl neckline with fabric that draped gently over her cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders. Her toned arms were exposed, and she accessorized with a bracelet on each wrist to add some sparkle to her ensemble.

The entire garment was crafted from a blue-and-pinkfabric with an abstract print, and the material stretched over her baby bump before falling to just below her knees.

Her sun-kissed skin looked gorgeous against the vibrant print of the ensemble, and she introduced a burst of color through her choice of footwear as well. Arianny rocked a pair of blue sneakers that accentuated the casual vibe of her ensemble, and she also had a beige diaper bag slung over her shoulder. Arianny finished off her accessories with a pair of sunglasses, which she lowered down the bridge of her nose as she gazed at the camera. Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest and back in soft waves.

For the second snap, she spun around and showed off the outfit from behind. She gazed over her shoulder, flaunting her bag and popping one knee out to mix up her pose, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 7,500 likes within two hours, and also received 106 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“That cotton candy TOO SWEET,” one fan wrote, loving the hues of her dress.

“Can I like this twice?” another follower questioned, loving the shots.

“You look so cute,” a third fan remarked, followed by a heart emoji.

“So beautiful, have a great week Arianny,” yet another follower added.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny tantalized her fans with another printed piece that showcased her belly. That particular look had a figure-hugging silhouette, and the garment was crafted from a ribbed tie-dye fabric that stretched over her ample assets and growing belly.