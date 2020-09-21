‘RHOBH’ Fires Teddi Mellencamp For Being Boring, Shilling Dangerous Diets, Source Claimes

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) will be without Teddi Mellencamp when it returns for its 11th season, after producers decided that the daughter of rock star John Mellencamp isn’t right for the show’s dynamic, an insider source told The Daily Mail. The soon-to-be-former co-star is reportedly “boring” and “stale,” and cast-mates are concerned about unhealthy diets that she promotes.

Teddi has been with RHOBH for three seasons now, having joined the Bravo series in 2017 for its eighth series. She was also a cast member on Seasons 9 and 10; however, the tenth installment, which just wrapped, will be her last, according to an unidentified production source on the program.

“Teddi will be advised this week that she will not be picked up for another season,” the unidentified team member said, adding that the network has not been impressed with her performance.

The problem is that her interactions with castmates don’t seem to bring the drama that the production team is going for.

“She is boring and stale and does not offer anything to the franchise with her robotic and staged delivery when interacting with the other cast members,” the source said, noting that Bravo had wanted to can her at the end of Season 9, but decided to give her one last chance.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Further, the insider claims that Teddi’s only real friend on the show is Kyle Richards, but even that friendship has its limitations: Kyle is likely to ditch Teddi as a friend once the network cancels her contract, the insider predicted.

It’s not just Teddi’s inability to fit in with the rest of the women, and her purportedly bad acting, that have estranged her from the program that’s included her for the past three seasons. It seems that fellow castmates, as well as the show’s producers, have concerns about Mellencamp’s relationship with her All In weight loss regimen.

In addition to having a hefty price tag, the system relies on “coaches” who allegedly keep members accountable, but are actually accused of being aggressive.

Further, some participants have claimed that the program restricts them to 500 calories per day while expecting that they do an hour of cardiovascular training, a dangerous combination. What’s more, programs like that often target young women, many of whom have unrealistic expectations about their bodies.

Since RHOBH’s audience consists largely of young women, the producers believe that Teddi’s shilling of her brand isn’t a good fit for the viewers.

Bravo has not responded to requests for comment.